Schaumburg trailer sparks recommendation of new regulations
Newly recommended regulations on the size of trailers that can be parked in Schaumburg driveways are expected to resolve a neighbor dispute raging for more than six months -- though not as amicably as Trustee Jack Sullivan had long hoped. "I feel bad because this is one of the rare times that I can't resolve the situation without legislation," the longtime chair of the village's planning, building and development committee said.
