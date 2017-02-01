Schaumburg offering community scholarships
Schaumburg Village President Al Larson has announced the 24th Annual Community Scholarship in cooperation with Business and Career Services, Inc. Scholarships can be applied toward tuition, books and any other commensurate educational expenses. A President's Committee will select all winners of the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hanover Park Parking Lot (Nov '08)
|Jan 29
|C-dawg
|18
|schmale & north ave
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|8
|Dane Lach (Mar '09)
|Jan 26
|George
|9
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 25
|SOLECITO
|4
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Meat Curtains
|40
|Coffee and Gelato at 52/59
|Jan 21
|Gunny
|1
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec '16
|Ford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC