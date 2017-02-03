Schaumburg library citizenship classes start Feb. 20
Anyone preparing to become a U.S. citizen may attend the 12-week citizenship class at the Schaumburg Township District Library. Classes are 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Mondays and Fridays from Feb. 20 through May 15 in the library's Central Adult Classroom at 130 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg.
