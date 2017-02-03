Hazle Twp. business hoping to expand

A producer of frozen baked goods in the Humboldt Industrial Park has plans to almost double in size and increase its employment. On Feb. 13, the Hazle Township supervisors will hear a proposal by Gonnella Frozen Products, a manufacturer of frozen bread dough, to expand its current 90,000-square-foot facility built in 2007 by 75,000 square feet, according to company spokesman Tom Marcucci.

