Hazle Twp. business hoping to expand

Friday Feb 3 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

A producer of frozen baked goods in the Humboldt Industrial Park has plans to almost double in size and increase its employment. On Feb. 13, the Hazle Township supervisors will hear a proposal by Gonnella Frozen Products, a manufacturer of frozen bread dough, to expand its current 90,000-square-foot facility built in 2007 by 75,000 square feet, according to company spokesman Tom Marcucci.

