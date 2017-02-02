Hate has no home here' campaign, started in North Park, goes viral
The "Hate has no home here" poster, bright blue and featuring its message in six languages below a heart-shaped American flag, has been plastered throughout Chicago and requested by people living as far away as Sweden and Ecuador. Last weekend, the phrase was on a handmade cardboard sign in a photo that went viral .
