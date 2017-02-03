Conference aims to get girls into mat...

Conference aims to get girls into math and the sciences

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Herald

Aiming to boost girls' enthusiasm for science at an age when many lose interest, organizers of the Girls in Engineering, Math & Science Conference brought together about 250 fifth- and sixth-graders Saturday in Hoffman Estates. "This is our highest number yet," Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 Associate Superintendent Lisa Small said of the number attending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor... Fri Go Trump 1
News Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hanover Park Parking Lot (Nov '08) Jan 29 C-dawg 18
schmale & north ave Jan 26 Meat Curtains 8
Dane Lach (Mar '09) Jan 26 George 9
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Jan 25 SOLECITO 4
carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10) Jan 25 Meat Curtains 40
Coffee and Gelato at 52/59 Jan 21 Gunny 1
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,272 • Total comments across all topics: 278,561,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC