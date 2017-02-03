Conference aims to get girls into math and the sciences
Aiming to boost girls' enthusiasm for science at an age when many lose interest, organizers of the Girls in Engineering, Math & Science Conference brought together about 250 fifth- and sixth-graders Saturday in Hoffman Estates. "This is our highest number yet," Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 Associate Superintendent Lisa Small said of the number attending.
