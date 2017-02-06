Arlington Heights police release sketches of dognappers
Police have released this sketch of a man suspected of stealing two designer dogs from an Arlington Heights pet store. Police have released this sketch of a woman suspected of stealing two designer dogs from an Arlington Heights pet store.
