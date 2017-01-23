Zurich reorganizes commercial business in North America
Zurich North America announced Tuesday that its commercial and large corporate insurance business for the United States and Canada has been reorganized and rebranded as North America Commercial Insurance. The unit combines the former commercial markets and the former global corporate businesses in North America and will be headed by Paul Horgan.
