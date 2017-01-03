World Series trophy headed to Naperville

Naperville-area Cubs fans can get a quick peek at their World Series trophy Saturday when it's on display for two hours at city hall. The Commissioner's Trophy will be available for viewing and pictures from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the municipal center, 400 S. Eagle St. City officials have been told to expect "thousands" as they prepare to filter as many fans as possible through the line.

