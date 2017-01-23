Wheaton police arrest Schaumburg woman facing identity theft charges
Karolina M. Klambatseas, 34, of the 40 block of Wisteria Lane, was indicted on 59 felony offenses earlier this month that included theft, identity theft and financial institution fraud, police said. She also was charged with 31 misdemeanors.
