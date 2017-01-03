Weekend picks: Schaumburg's Improv hosts comedian Orny Adams
If you're curious to see how Orny Adams has progressed since appearing in Jerry Seinfeld's documentary "Comedian," then catch him live at the Improv Comedy Showcase at Woodfield Mall, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $17 plus a two-item purchase.
