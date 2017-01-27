Torture suspects that live streamed a...

Torture suspects that live streamed attack on Facebook say they are getting threats

Friday Jan 27

The suspects accused of torturing a schizophrenic man and streaming it live on Facebook, appeared at a court hearing today. During the indictment today, the judge tightened restrictions on news coverage on this case.

