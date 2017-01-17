Tax incentives to grow Elk Grove, Sch...

Tax incentives to grow Elk Grove, Schaumburg businesses

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Cook County commissioners have approved Class 6B tax incentive requests for businesses in Elk Grove Village and Schaumburg that will create new jobs and retain existing ones. One of the incentives will aid the relocation and expansion of operations for Ashland Door Solutions LLC at 185 Martin Lane in Elk Grove Village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Wed Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
News Islamic Foundation held a Rally for Unity and S... Wed Colonel Cracker 1
News look Villa Park Library could emerge from April... Wed Colonel Cracker 1
Renters (Jun '09) Jan 11 EYEspie 4
News Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07) Jan 9 Depooty 264
George boyd Smith Jan 8 Mary 1
News Suburban investor charged with bank fraud Dec 27 Victim 64
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,083,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC