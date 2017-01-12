Schaumburg woman who fired at cops th...

Schaumburg woman who fired at cops thanks them for not killing her

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Daily Herald

A Schaumburg woman who was wounded in a 2015 standoff during which she fired shots at police thanked the officers Friday for not ending her life. "I want to thank the police for saving my life," said Tamekka Broyles, 32, adding, "I was in a really bad place."

