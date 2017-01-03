Schaumburg Township hosts tax appeal seminar Jan. 17
Schaumburg Township Assessor John R. Lawson, Cook County Board of Review Commissioner Dan Patlak, Cook County Commissioner Timothy O. Schneider and other Schaumburg Township elected officials will hold a property tax assessment appeal seminar at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the township office, 1 Illinois Blvd. in Hoffman Estates. The hourlong session will educate taxpayers on how to file a successful tax appeal and address why property taxes go up when the value of your home goes down.
