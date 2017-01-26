Schaumburg, Rolling Meadows split cost of bike path
Schaumburg, Rolling Meadows and the federal government will share the costs of a Golf Road bike path connecting a corporate office park with retailers near Woodfield Mall. The 0.72-mile path on the north side of Golf Road, from East Ring Road in Rolling Meadows to Roosevelt Boulevard in Schaumburg, comes after the completion last year of a pedestrian sidewalk on Golf.
