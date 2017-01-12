Schaumburg ready to buy office complex

Schaumburg ready to buy office complex

Schaumburg officials have opened a $10 million line of credit at a local bank in anticipation of the Friday, Jan. 20, closing on the purchase of an office complex just north of the convention center to redevelop the site as an entertainment district. The five-year line of credit at Schaumburg Bank & Trust will fund immediate payment of the $6.58 million purchase of the 8.75 acres on which the 110,000-square-foot Woodfield Green Executive Centre lies.

