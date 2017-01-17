Schaumburg park leader named state's Commissioner of the Year
Schaumburg Park District Commissioner Dave Johnson accepts the Commissioner of the Year Award on Friday from the Illinois Association of Park Districts and the Illinois Parks and Recreation Association. Schaumburg Park District Commissioner Dave Johnson, right, was named the Illinois Association of Park Districts and the Illinois Parks and Recreation Association's Commissioner of the Year Friday.
