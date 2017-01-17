Schaumburg park leader named state's ...

Schaumburg park leader named state's Commissioner of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Schaumburg Park District Commissioner Dave Johnson accepts the Commissioner of the Year Award on Friday from the Illinois Association of Park Districts and the Illinois Parks and Recreation Association. Schaumburg Park District Commissioner Dave Johnson, right, was named the Illinois Association of Park Districts and the Illinois Parks and Recreation Association's Commissioner of the Year Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coffee and Gelato at 52/59 7 hr Gunny 1
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Wed Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
News Islamic Foundation held a Rally for Unity and S... Wed Colonel Cracker 1
News look Villa Park Library could emerge from April... Wed Colonel Cracker 1
Renters (Jun '09) Jan 11 EYEspie 4
News Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07) Jan 9 Depooty 264
George boyd Smith Jan 8 Mary 1
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,121,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC