Schaumburg Park District to offer full-day preschool

The Schaumburg Park District will begin offering full-day preschool, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for 4-year-olds on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays beginning in September, the district announced. On Wednesday, preschool will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. All classes will take place at the recently renovated Bock Neighborhood Center, 1223 W. Schaumburg Road.

