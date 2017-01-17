Schaumburg On Stage opens 'Footloose' Friday

Schaumburg On Stage, a Northwest suburban theater company for young actors, will present the musical "Footloose" from Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court in Schaumburg. The cast of 75 performers, ranging in age from 6 to 21 years old, have been rehearsing since October for the show based on the 1984 movie and its 2011 remake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.