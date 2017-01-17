Schaumburg On Stage opens 'Footloose' Friday
Schaumburg On Stage, a Northwest suburban theater company for young actors, will present the musical "Footloose" from Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court in Schaumburg. The cast of 75 performers, ranging in age from 6 to 21 years old, have been rehearsing since October for the show based on the 1984 movie and its 2011 remake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|Islamic Foundation held a Rally for Unity and S...
|Wed
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|look Villa Park Library could emerge from April...
|Wed
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|Renters (Jun '09)
|Jan 11
|EYEspie
|4
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Jan 9
|Depooty
|264
|George boyd Smith
|Jan 8
|Mary
|1
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Dec 27
|Victim
|64
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC