Schaumburg Medieval Times launches food drive
Medieval Times in Schaumburg announced Monday the return of their annual Fill the Pantry initiative to refill local food pantry stockpiles that historically run low this time of year. The food drive, set to run through Feb. 5, offers donors of any three nonperishable food items a 40 percent discount on adult tickets and 25 percent off tickets for children 12 and younger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renters (Jun '09)
|20 hr
|EYEspie
|4
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Jan 9
|Depooty
|264
|George boyd Smith
|Jan 8
|Mary
|1
|Sticky Residue on Cars Causes Stir in Elk Grove (Aug '15)
|Jan 6
|Poop Trouble
|2
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Dec 27
|Victim
|64
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC