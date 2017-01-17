Schaumburg man pleads guilty to drug ...

Schaumburg man pleads guilty to drug charges, gets 10 years

John Abel Jr., 26, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. A Schaumburg man who prosecutors say kept a loaded gun in his bedroom where his baby also slept and stored a drug cutting agent in a baby formula container pleaded guilty Tuesday.

