Schaumburg man pleads guilty to drug charges, gets 10 years
John Abel Jr., 26, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. A Schaumburg man who prosecutors say kept a loaded gun in his bedroom where his baby also slept and stored a drug cutting agent in a baby formula container pleaded guilty Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|13 hr
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|Islamic Foundation held a Rally for Unity and S...
|17 hr
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|look Villa Park Library could emerge from April...
|17 hr
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|Renters (Jun '09)
|Jan 11
|EYEspie
|4
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Jan 9
|Depooty
|264
|George boyd Smith
|Jan 8
|Mary
|1
|Sticky Residue on Cars Causes Stir in Elk Grove (Aug '15)
|Jan 6
|Poop Trouble
|2
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC