Schaumburg library to help teens find jobs

A Teen Job Fair for ages 15 to 19 will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg. Prior to the fair, the library will hold two programs designed to help teens get the most out of a job fair and improve their job search skills.

