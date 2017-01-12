Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates boards host coffee chats

Both Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg's village boards will host monthly, informal chats with their residents on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Hoffman Estates will host a "Coffee with the Board" at 10 a.m., in the village hall council chambers at 1900 Hassell Road. Schaumburg's "Coffee with the Council" will be held at 9 a.m., at the Public Safety Building, 1000 W. Schaumburg Road.

