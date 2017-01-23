Roselle tax preparer marks 40 years

Roselle tax preparer marks 40 years

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Michael Procaccio of Pro Financial Services Group Inc. in Roselle has led his income tax business for the past 40 years. Procaccio holds a Texas Instruments four-function calculator from 1977 in front of a photo of his company's Roselle groundbreaking in 2003.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
schmale & north ave 4 hr Proud mexican 5
Coffee and Gelato at 52/59 Sat Gunny 1
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan 18 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
News Islamic Foundation held a Rally for Unity and S... Jan 18 Colonel Cracker 1
News look Villa Park Library could emerge from April... Jan 18 Colonel Cracker 1
Renters (Jun '09) Jan 11 EYEspie 4
News Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07) Jan 9 Depooty 264
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,848 • Total comments across all topics: 278,183,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC