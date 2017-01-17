Readers don't like idea of carpool lane on Ike
Readers cheered a plan to add another lane to fix the Eisenhower Expressway's infamous three-lane bottleneck but booed levying a toll on vehicles occupied by one or two people. The Illinois Department of Transportation is trying to straddle a cash shortfall by charging tolls on proposed new lanes in each direction between Mannheim Road and Austin Boulevard.
