Pace, tollway finalizing partnership on I-90 buses, park-n-rides

Improvements to I-90 include overhead gantries with digital messages that will direct traffic and indicate when Pace buses are traveling on shoulder lanes. The Illinois tollway and Pace are cementing plans for public transit on the Jane Addams Tollway that include express routes and park-n-ride lots.

