Pace, tollway finalizing partnership on I-90 buses, park-n-rides
Improvements to I-90 include overhead gantries with digital messages that will direct traffic and indicate when Pace buses are traveling on shoulder lanes. The Illinois tollway and Pace are cementing plans for public transit on the Jane Addams Tollway that include express routes and park-n-ride lots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|4 hr
|SOLECITO
|5
|schmale & north ave
|5 hr
|Taco Vendors
|7
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Meat Curtains
|40
|Coffee and Gelato at 52/59
|Jan 21
|Gunny
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|Islamic Foundation held a Rally for Unity and S...
|Jan 18
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|look Villa Park Library could emerge from April...
|Jan 18
|Colonel Cracker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC