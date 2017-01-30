No injuries in rollover crash in Schaumburg
A car was flipped onto its roof, but no one was injured, Monday afternoon when a Toyota Yaris collided with a Honda Civic near the intersection of East Golf Road and Apple Street in Schaumburg. No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of East Golf Road and Apple Street in Schaumburg that flipped one car on its roof Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hanover Park Parking Lot (Nov '08)
|Sun
|C-dawg
|18
|schmale & north ave
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|8
|Dane Lach (Mar '09)
|Jan 26
|George
|9
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 25
|SOLECITO
|5
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Meat Curtains
|40
|Coffee and Gelato at 52/59
|Jan 21
|Gunny
|1
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec '16
|Ford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC