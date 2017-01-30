No injuries in rollover crash in Scha...

No injuries in rollover crash in Schaumburg

21 hrs ago

A car was flipped onto its roof, but no one was injured, Monday afternoon when a Toyota Yaris collided with a Honda Civic near the intersection of East Golf Road and Apple Street in Schaumburg. No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of East Golf Road and Apple Street in Schaumburg that flipped one car on its roof Monday afternoon.

