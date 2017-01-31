Newcomers in District 211 race to fight transgender policy

The three newcomers in the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 school board election are running as a slate, with the repeal of the district's practice allowing a transgender student access to girls locker rooms and bathrooms among the main elements of its platform. Freezing or lowering of the district's property taxes without harming its quality of education is another goal of candidates Ralph Bonatz of Schaumburg, Katherine Jee Young David of Palatine and Jean Forrest of Rolling Meadows, running together as the Vote 211 BFD slate.

