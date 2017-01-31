Newcomers in District 211 race to fight transgender policy
The three newcomers in the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 school board election are running as a slate, with the repeal of the district's practice allowing a transgender student access to girls locker rooms and bathrooms among the main elements of its platform. Freezing or lowering of the district's property taxes without harming its quality of education is another goal of candidates Ralph Bonatz of Schaumburg, Katherine Jee Young David of Palatine and Jean Forrest of Rolling Meadows, running together as the Vote 211 BFD slate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hanover Park Parking Lot (Nov '08)
|Sun
|C-dawg
|18
|schmale & north ave
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|8
|Dane Lach (Mar '09)
|Jan 26
|George
|9
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 25
|SOLECITO
|5
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Meat Curtains
|40
|Coffee and Gelato at 52/59
|Jan 21
|Gunny
|1
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec '16
|Ford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC