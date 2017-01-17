New robotics learning lab in Prospect Hts.
Northwest Suburban High School District 214's WildStang FIRST Robotics students will be able to build their robots at a new facility within MacArthur Middle School in Prospect Heights. MacArthur Middle School in Prospect Heights has opened a robotics learning lab for Prospect Heights Elementary District 23 and Northwest Suburban High School District 214 students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coffee and Gelato at 52/59
|Sat
|Gunny
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|Islamic Foundation held a Rally for Unity and S...
|Jan 18
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|look Villa Park Library could emerge from April...
|Jan 18
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|Renters (Jun '09)
|Jan 11
|EYEspie
|4
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Jan 9
|Depooty
|264
|George boyd Smith
|Jan 8
|Mary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC