New dining pavilion planned for Woodfield Mall
A multitenant dining pavilion in Woodfield Mall -- currently estimated to cost more than the $13.9 million renovation of the shopping center two years ago -- tops the list of what's in store for Schaumburg in 2017. Woodfield General Manager Kurt Webb made the announcement Tuesday morning as one of the guest speakers at Mayor Al Larson's annual state of the village address to the Schaumburg Business Association.
