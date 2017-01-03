New Des Plaines chamber director appointed
Andrea Biwer has been appointed as the new executive director of the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce by its board of directors. The Mount Prospect resident was most recently director of strategic partnerships for the Daily Herald Media Group, where she was honored for professional excellence with the Margie Paddock Flanders Sales Award.
