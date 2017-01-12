Mussman seeks cell phones for soldiers

Sate Rep. Michelle Mussman of Schaumburg is asking residents to donate used cellphones at her district office at 15 Weathersfield Way in Schaumburg, to help military members serving abroad call home through her partnership with Cell Phones for Soldiers and the Helping Heroes Home program. Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.