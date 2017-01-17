Meet Chicago Northwest wins sports me...

Meet Chicago Northwest wins sports media award

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

SportsEvents Media Group, a leading industry publication focused on helping sports event planners produce excellent competitions in the United States, has named Meet Chicago Northwest as one of its 2017 Readers' Choice Award winners. Sports event professionals were asked to nominate destinations and sports venues that they believe display exemplary creativity and professionalism toward the groups they host.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) 19 hr Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
News Islamic Foundation held a Rally for Unity and S... 23 hr Colonel Cracker 1
News look Villa Park Library could emerge from April... 23 hr Colonel Cracker 1
Renters (Jun '09) Jan 11 EYEspie 4
News Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07) Jan 9 Depooty 264
George boyd Smith Jan 8 Mary 1
News Sticky Residue on Cars Causes Stir in Elk Grove (Aug '15) Jan 6 Poop Trouble 2
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,063,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC