Marine colonel to address Schaumburg Township GOP Jan. 28

U.S. Marine Col. Larry Kaifesh, the Republican candidate for the 8th Congressional District in 2014, will address the Schaumburg Township Republican Organization at its monthly breakfast meeting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, at Chandler's Chophouse, 401 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

