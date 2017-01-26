Local adults need help improving thei...

Local adults need help improving their reading skills

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Herald

The Literacy Connection is offering a Volunteer Tutor Training from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 6, 7, 13 and 15 in the Hanover Park Branch of the Schaumburg Township Public Library, 1266 Irving Park Road in Hanover Park. On Monday, Feb. 6, the first hour will be an introduction to the volunteer tutoring program, and the remaining time is the training.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dane Lach (Mar '09) 9 hr George 9
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Wed SOLECITO 5
schmale & north ave Wed Taco Vendors 7
carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10) Wed Meat Curtains 40
Coffee and Gelato at 52/59 Jan 21 Gunny 1
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan 18 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
News Islamic Foundation held a Rally for Unity and S... Jan 18 Colonel Cracker 1
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,099 • Total comments across all topics: 278,281,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC