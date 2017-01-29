Lip sync app Musical.ly is latest tween craze, but parents nervous
Sicily Leone, 10, sits for a portrait at home in Lockport on Jan. 19, 2017. Sicily loves to sing along to songs and uploads them into musical.ly app.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hanover Park Parking Lot (Nov '08)
|Sun
|C-dawg
|18
|schmale & north ave
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|8
|Dane Lach (Mar '09)
|Jan 26
|George
|9
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 25
|SOLECITO
|5
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Meat Curtains
|40
|Coffee and Gelato at 52/59
|Jan 21
|Gunny
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC