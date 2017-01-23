Krishnamoorthi to host open house Jan. 27

Democratic congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg will host an open house and ceremonial swearing-in at his 8th District office in Schaumburg from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. U.S. District Judge Joan Gottschall will administer the oath of office during the open house at 1701 E. Woodfield Road, Suite 704, in Schaumburg, just south of Woodfield Mall. Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks.

