Krishnamoorthi to host open house Jan. 27
Democratic congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg will host an open house and ceremonial swearing-in at his 8th District office in Schaumburg from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. U.S. District Judge Joan Gottschall will administer the oath of office during the open house at 1701 E. Woodfield Road, Suite 704, in Schaumburg, just south of Woodfield Mall.
