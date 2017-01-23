In Transit: Concrete I-90 barrier cut...

In Transit: Concrete I-90 barrier cuts access for first-responders

17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The rebuilt Jane Addams Tollway brought spanking new lanes, modernized interchanges and an unwelcome surprise for Schaumburg firefighters -- a longer response time for crashes. Previously, firefighters rushing to an emergency would jump on westbound I-90 at Route 53 and speed to the crash location.

Schaumburg, IL

