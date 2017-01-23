In Transit: Concrete I-90 barrier cuts access for first-responders
The rebuilt Jane Addams Tollway brought spanking new lanes, modernized interchanges and an unwelcome surprise for Schaumburg firefighters -- a longer response time for crashes. Previously, firefighters rushing to an emergency would jump on westbound I-90 at Route 53 and speed to the crash location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|schmale & north ave
|10 hr
|Proud mexican
|5
|Coffee and Gelato at 52/59
|Jan 21
|Gunny
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|Islamic Foundation held a Rally for Unity and S...
|Jan 18
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|look Villa Park Library could emerge from April...
|Jan 18
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|Renters (Jun '09)
|Jan 11
|EYEspie
|4
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Jan 9
|Depooty
|264
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC