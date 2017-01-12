Hoffman Estates again rejects prescho...

Hoffman Estates again rejects preschool proposal

Tuesday

Convinced a misunderstanding must have played a role, the would-be developers of a Goddard School for preschoolers in Hoffman Estates asked village officials Monday to reconsider their 4-3 vote last month against waiving a retail-only restriction on the proposed site. "I didn't vote no last time because of retail," Trustee Gary Pilafas told the developers.

