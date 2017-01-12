High winds lead to power outages
More than 1,500 Chicago-area residents were affected by wind-related power outages Tuesday, ComEd spokeswoman Lydia Hall said. ComEd restored power to 100,000 customers across northern Illinois, with 4,000 still affected late Tuesday.
