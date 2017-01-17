Here's how the film 'The Founder' recreated spots that featured in McDonald's founder Ray Kroc's ...
In John Lee Hancock's bio-drama "The Founder," Northwest suburban businessman Ray Kroc, played by Michael Keaton, beholds an empty tract of land on Lee Street in Des Plaines that will become the site for the first franchised McDonald's restaurant. The movie, now in theaters, also shows us Kroc's brick home in the Scarsdale subdivision of Arlington Heights, the village where he hobnobs with the social elite at the Rolling Green Country Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coffee and Gelato at 52/59
|Sat
|Gunny
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|Islamic Foundation held a Rally for Unity and S...
|Jan 18
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|look Villa Park Library could emerge from April...
|Jan 18
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|Renters (Jun '09)
|Jan 11
|EYEspie
|4
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Jan 9
|Depooty
|264
|George boyd Smith
|Jan 8
|Mary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC