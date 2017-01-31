Help adults improve their reading skills

The Literacy Connection is offering a Volunteer Tutor Training from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 6, 7, 13 and 15 in the Hanover Park Branch of the Schaumburg Township Public Library, 1266 Irving Park Road in Hanover Park. On Monday, Feb. 6, the first hour will be an introduction to the volunteer tutoring program, and the remaining time is the training.

