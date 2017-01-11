Heidenhain Announces New Distributor ...

Heidenhain Announces New Distributor in Texas

Read more: Modern Machine Shop

Heidenhain Corp. has made Lighthouse Global Energy an official distributor of its Leine & Linde brand of rugged encoders in the state of Texas. The Abilene, Texas, company is close to the largest wind farms and oil fields in the state.

