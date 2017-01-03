Head out for Spring Valley Winter Fest

Head out for Spring Valley Winter Fest

Take a break from hibernation and head outside for some cold-weather whimsy at the Schaumburg Park District's Spring Valley. Spring Valley Winter Fest is set for noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Nature Center, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road.

