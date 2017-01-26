Five new restaurants on the way in Sc...

Five new restaurants on the way in Schaumburg

Schaumburg trustees have granted approval for five new restaurants, all but one of which will require building construction before they open. Two of the restaurants -- Chuy's and Nando's Peri-Peri Chicken -- will be part of a new outlot development outside Woodfield Mall, in an area of the parking lot along Golf Road between Firestone and Hooter's.

