District 54 offers parents choices for their children
As a parent of two children and the superintendent for 15,000 children, I want what is best for them. I do my research and make choices designed to help them be happy and successful in school and in life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|schmale & north ave
|13 hr
|Proud mexican
|5
|Coffee and Gelato at 52/59
|Jan 21
|Gunny
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|Islamic Foundation held a Rally for Unity and S...
|Jan 18
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|look Villa Park Library could emerge from April...
|Jan 18
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|Renters (Jun '09)
|Jan 11
|EYEspie
|4
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Jan 9
|Depooty
|264
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC