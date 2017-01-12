District 54 hosts Open Enrollment Fair on Jan. 25
Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 is inviting parents to its annual Open Enrollment Fair from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the district's Professional Learning Center, 522 E. Schaumburg Road. The fair will provide parents with information about unique educational programs at eight elementary schools in the district -- Blackwell, Campanelli, Dooley, Enders-Salk, Hanover Highlands, Lincoln Prairie, Link and MacArthur.
