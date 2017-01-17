District 211 to discuss plans for vacant 60-acre site in Schaumburg
Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board members on Thursday will begin discussing the public's ideas for how the district should use a 60-acre site it owns in a Schaumburg neighborhood. The ideas come from a community survey in which more than 1,400 residents made suggestions across four general categories -- leaving the land undeveloped, building a district facility there, selling the site or leasing it to others.
