District 211 to analyze ideas for Schaumburg site

Having received numerous ideas for the future use of a vacant 60-acre site in Schaumburg, Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 officials will spend the next two months fashioning a system of analysis by which to weigh their relative merits. School board members Thursday agreed to give staff until their March 16 meeting to come up with a way to measure and compare the suggestions included in more than 1,400 responses to a community questionnaire.

